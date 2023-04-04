The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A local, veteran-initiated program honoring Purple Heart Veterans is getting statewide recognition with signs to be displayed at all DMV regional offices, according to West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Commissioner Everett Frazier.

Over the last year, Commander Wally McMasters of the VFW Post 4442 has been promoting his "Purple Heart Parking Spot" program idea in the Northern Panhandle. He has gotten support from retail and business outlets, which have each agreed to make one parking spot in their shopping areas specifically dedicated to Purple Heart veterans. McMasters approached the DMV in Moundsville about the idea, and Frazier not only agreed, but also wanted to have one at each regional office across the state.

