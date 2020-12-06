Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced Friday that customers may now make address changes online, as well as upload proof of residency documents, and obtain the following duplicate documents affected by the address change:

  • Vehicle registrations
  • Handicap placards
  • Driver’s licenses
  • Identification cards

To make the changes, customers will use the Change of Address link under the Driver’s License Information section on the DMV website, dmv.wv.gov, or visit go.wv.gov/dmvaddress.

Once the customer completes the online process and the changes are processed, they are provided an option to apply for updated duplicate documents. The customer must apply and pay individually for updated duplicate documents at the DMV Self Service website, go.wv.gov/selfservice.

