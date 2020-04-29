DMV outlines titling and registration options in WV
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles this week announced that customers may visit any local license service agency in the state that is currently open to do title work and obtain temporary license plates and registrations.
Because of the continued closure of all regional offices due to COVID-19, the DMV has been processing title work and issuing registrations and license plates through the mail, a news release said.
“We recognize that our customers need to be able to drive to get to work and take care of their families,” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said in the release. “In an effort to expedite the titling and temporary registration and license plate process, to assist customers who are purchasing vehicles via the person-to-person route, we are publishing a list of available license services across the state on our website, dmv.wv.gov.”
Customers also are encouraged to take advantage of online services, including driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.
For more information, contact the DMV at 800-642-9066.