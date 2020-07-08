WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A joint investigation conducted by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife in Pike County resulted in three Kentucky residents being charged with illegal hunting in Mingo County.
According to the West Virginia DNR, on Nov. 17, 2019, officers in Mingo County received a complaint from concerned citizens in the Edgarton area about people coming across the Tug Fork River from Kentucky and illegally deer hunting with rifles in the bow hunting-only county.
The joint investigation resulted in voluntary statements of their wrongdoings, and charges were filed in Mingo County against the three Kentucky residents for illegally killing deer with rifles, recently and within the previous year.
Both fresh and mounted heads were allegedly located and identified as being illegally killed or possessed and were subsequently confiscated, along with the weapons used in the crimes.
Following court proceedings in Mingo County on June 24, the three individuals pleaded guilty to 13 charges related to their wildlife crimes in Mingo County and were assessed a total of $6,821.25 in fines, court costs and replacement fees.
Charges were also filed in conjunction with this investigation by the Kentucky officers in Pike County, and they are pending, according to the DNR.