CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is in the midst of a large-scale bobwhite quail restoration program involving 21,000 10-week-old birds, six state wildlife management areas and one state forest, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.

Nearly 12,000 birds have been released so far, with an additional 9,000 scheduled for release in coming weeks, the governor said.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter for HD Media.

@rsteelhammer on Twitter.

