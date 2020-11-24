Forecasting West Virginia’s buck season is like gazing into a clouded crystal ball.
When this year’s season opened Monday morning, state wildlife officials expected hunters to bag more whitetails this year than they did last year.
That might happen but, at this point, the picture is still too fuzzy to allow enough confidence to say it will. Paul Johansen, wildlife chief for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, said the numbers seem to be running ahead of last year’s opening-day pace, but not far enough ahead to celebrate just yet.
“I would characterize it as saying we’re tracking slightly above where we were at this time, and it looks like the trend may continue,” Johansen said.
A preliminary reading from the DNR’s electronic game-checking system revealed that more than 5,500 deer had been checked by late afternoon. If the trend holds, that would about a 10% increase from the same time on opening day in 2019.
Hunters killed roughly 12,700 whitetails on last year’s opening day. An overall 10% rise this year would translate to an opening-day kill of almost 14,000.
“I do expect more deer to be checked in after hunters start coming home,” Johansen said. “If it’s like it was when we ran physical game-checking stations, the pickups start rolling in at dark, and that’s when hunters check in their deer.”
He isn’t sure that scenario translates to the current system, in which hunters check in their deer primarily via computer or cellphone.
“It could be that people are checking their deer in immediately now,” he said. “It would be interesting to do a study on that and find out.”
Last year’s harvest disappointed hunters and DNR officials alike. Despite fair weather, the opening-day kill came in lower than biologists expected, and bad weather on the season’s second and third days — the most heavily hunted days of the season outside of opening day — obliterated any chance to make up the shortfall.
By the time the season ended, hunters killed just 36,472 deer. DNR biologists expected this year’s kill to range between 40,000 and 45,000.
“If the weather holds, we should have a better harvest than last year,” Johansen said, “especially if we have good weather on the weekends, when hunters are off work.”
Another factor that might help bring about an increase is this year’s slightly longer season. In May, members of the state Natural Resources Commission voted to extend the buck season by a day.
That additional day will fall on Dec. 7 — a Sunday — and will represent a 33% increase in the number of weekend days that fall within the season.
DNR officials had hoped the number of people at home because of COVID-19 restrictions might significantly increase the number of hunters who ventured afield on opening day. Johansen said preliminary sales numbers from the state’s electronic licensing system seem to indicate that didn’t pan out.
“Sales of [resident hunting-and-fishing ‘sportsman’ licenses] and [nonresident hunting licenses] are very similar to last year’s,” he said. “That was kind of a surprise, because overall license-sales revenue is up from last year.
“One component the license-sales figures don’t take into account is that landowner privileges allow people to hunt on their own property without having to purchase licenses. We expect a lot of landowners will be exercising those privileges this fall.”
Reach John McCoy at johnmccoy@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-1231 or follow @GazMailOutdoors on Twitter.