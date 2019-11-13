PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A Portsmouth, Ohio, doctor was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Cincinnati to serve seven years in prison for her participation in a pill mill in Scioto County, according to the office of U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillars.
Dr. Margaret Temponeras, 55, owner of Unique Pain Management in Wheelersburg, Ohio, was sentenced by Judge Timothy S. Black to serve 84 months in prison for conspiring to distribute a controlled substance through the pain clinic and dispensary, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
Temponeras and her father, Dr. John Temponeras, saw more than 20 patients per day for $200 for each exam, from June 2005 through May 2011, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Many of the patients received monthly prescriptions for 120 to 150 oxycodone pills in 15- to 30-milligram doses, according to the release. The patients were referred to Raymond Fankell, 64, of Wheelersburg, who owned Prime Pharmacy, to fill the prescriptions, according to the release.
After some Scioto County pharmacies refused to fill the prescriptions, Margaret Temponeras opened her own pharmacy, according to the release.
Both her father and Fankell earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.