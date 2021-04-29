HUNTINGTON — The PetSafe Dog Park at Ritter Park in Huntington has reopened after being closed for the winter.
Mary Ann Haldeman, maintenance superintendent of the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, said traditional maintenance was performed at the dog park over the past few months, including adding additional water drainage systems, growing new grass and installing more benches for park-goers.
“For the last three or four years, we’ve had issues with drainage and work through the winter months to install new drains and move some of the springs that tend to pop up out of the way,” Haldeman said. “The ice storms in February also caused some damage where trees fell, and we made repairs to some areas of the fence.”
Ritter Park’s 3 1/2-acre PetSafe Dog Park opened in 2012 and features room for dogs to run around, train on agility equipment and is divided into small and large dog areas. All dogs entering the park must be up to date on their vaccinations, and all owners are responsible for their dog’s behavior. The park is open daily from dawn to dusk.