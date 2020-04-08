HUNTINGTON — A dog was rescued from a house fire twice Wednesday afternoon in Huntington.
The 40-pound dog named Willow was first rescued by its owner after he noticed smoke coming from his garage.
“They had made it outside safely, but when we arrived on the scene our fire trucks spooked the dog and it ran back inside the house into its cage,” Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said.
Rader says the dog was rescued again.
“We gave the dog some oxygen and it is doing just fine now,” she said.
Rader said the Huntington Fire Department was dispatched at 3:17 p.m. to the home and found flames and smoke coming from the garage, which was attached to the home in the 1600 block of Ritter Boulevard in Huntington.
She said firefighters quickly knocked down the fire that started in the garage.
“The fire did damage to the wall separating the home from the garage, and there was also some smoke damage throughout the home,” Rader said.
Rader said there was nothing suspicious about the fire and the state fire marshal’s office was also on the scene investigating the cause.