An Ironton service dog has been providing much needed love and distractions to Puerto Ricans currently suffering the aftereffects of being hit with a spate of earthquakes over the past month.
Eight-year-old Barkley, a rat terrier, lives with his family, splitting time between Ironton and Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, and has been traveling from town to town providing comfort to those in need. He is the service dog for Greg Hudson, who said he bought a condo in Puerto Rico to spend half the year there because he got tired of celebrating cold birthdays.
Barkley is trained in compassion and identifying low blood sugar spells for those living with diabetes.
Hudson said Barkley got his start in bringing comfort to others when he took Barkley to a hospital in Ashland to visit an ailing family member and was asked to take him to visit the children’s ward after seeing the joy he brought to the family member.
Trained from a young age, Hudson says Barkley can remember people’s names, back flip and do several tricks involving a hula-hoop. His mother won a national first-place award for obedience and his father was the 2009 champion for an agility course, so being a good boy is in his blood.
“He’s full of wisdom,” Hudson said.
The island has been hit with more than 1,280 earthquakes in recent weeks. More than two dozen of them have been magnitude 3.5 or greater. At least one was a 6.4 magnitude that hit Jan. 7 and a 5.9 magnitude aftershock that occurred Saturday.
Government officials have estimated damage so far to be $110 million, which includes more than 550 damaged or destroyed homes. Scientists have been on the island investigating the cause of the uptick in quakes. While not uncommon, the area previously has not experienced this much activity.
Puerto Rico had experienced more than a dozen earthquakes Wednesday ranging from 2 to 4.3 magnitude. While the epicenters were 10 to 30 miles from Hudson’s home, they still created major and minor damage around the south and west side of the island.
Hudson said he can feel quakes in the 4 to 5 range. During the most severe quake, a few of his belongings were broken — like a dish and flower pots — and his condo’s pool had water sloshing all over the place, he said.
Hudson said he also has experienced phantom earthquakes, which he said occur when anxiety is elevated and your heartbeat and pulse can make your body feel like a quake is occurring.
Barkley sometimes alerts him of upcoming quakes — about 10 seconds in advance because dogs can experience them before humans, he said — but has gotten used to them at this point because they are so numerous.
With several Puerto Ricans displaced and suffering, Hudson said he knew he had to share Barkley with those in need. For three days this week, he went to five locations with an interpreter to let Barkley work his magic.
“They saw him and started screaming ‘perrito,’ which stands for little dog, but weren’t sure if they could play with him,” Hudson said.
They could, and they did, he added.
“His first order is to go out there and make people smile. He was out there playing soccer with them out there on the field,” he said. “They smiled. They squealed with delight and for one moment they forgot their troubles, and that was all worth it right now.”
Even U.S. Army service men proving security for the refugees enjoyed some time with the pup.
Hudson said he got a tour of their camp and the World Central Kitchen nonprofit, which is serving 12,000 to 15,000 meals daily, and couldn’t believe the effort put in by the charities.
By the end of his visits, Barkley is exhausted, Hudson said, and would come home and fall asleep on the couch, a rarity for the pup.