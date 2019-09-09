BARBOURSVILLE — On the last day before the water turned off for fall, the Barboursville splash park went to the dogs.

Man's best friend was invited to enjoy the water, and only humans accompanied with a canine were able to join in on the fun. No leashes were required in the fenced-in area.

Opening public pools and the like to dogs has been a popular new trend around the country, including Dreamland Pool in Kenova, which opened the pool to pups on its last day of the season a few weeks ago.

The splash park will now be closed for the season.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.