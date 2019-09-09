BARBOURSVILLE — On the last day before the water turned off for fall, the Barboursville splash park went to the dogs.
Man's best friend was invited to enjoy the water, and only humans accompanied with a canine were able to join in on the fun. No leashes were required in the fenced-in area.
Opening public pools and the like to dogs has been a popular new trend around the country, including Dreamland Pool in Kenova, which opened the pool to pups on its last day of the season a few weeks ago.
The splash park will now be closed for the season.