KENOVA — Wagging tails filled the Dreamland Pool as they welcomed dogs from near and far for the annual Doggy Day on Sunday.
Mayor Tim Bias said bringing back Doggy Day was wonderful, and he was happy to see so many people enjoying the pool at the end of the season.
“We couldn’t have this last year, of course, because of COVID, so I’m glad we still have people that are coming back this year,” he said. “They all love it. I’m sure there will be some people that stay ‘til the last minute because the dogs enjoy it so much.”
Kenova native Jamie Lowe participated in the festivities by bringing her dog Lucy and her neighbor’s dog Holly.
While Lowe said she had attended in the past, it was both of the dogs’ first time visiting Dreamland, and they loved the water.
Lowe said both swam, and Holly is naturally gifted at swimming. Although Lucy got nervous in the deeper end of the pool, Lowe said, she walked and swam in the shallow end and had fun playing with other dogs.
Doggy Day also acts as a fundraiser, with the $5 admission fee going to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Lowe said with all of the good the shelter does, she is always happy to support them.
“I love this because it’s the best thing, and every pool should do an event like this,” she said. “It’s a great way to raise animal awareness and to get people together who love dogs. It’s a great fundraiser for our amazing shelter.”
Patty and Craig Baughman visited Dreamland for the first time Sunday with their dog Kemper. Traveling from St. Albans, Craig Baughman said they had taken their dog to a similar event there and enjoyed it so much they decided to attend Kenova’s Doggy Day as well.
Patty Baughman said she enjoyed how friendly all of the dogs were.
“I love petting all of the dogs, and they are just all so happy,” she said. “I got hugged by a Great Dane, and it was awesome. We love these kinds of events.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.