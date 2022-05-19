Project manager Feras Tolaymat, left, goes over details with Doug Keyser as the West Virginia Division of Highways conducts an informational public meeting on Dec. 9, 2019, in Culloden. An approximately $32 million project to build a new interchange on Interstate 64 near Culloden is among 20 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the Division of Highways on Tuesday.
CULLODEN — An approximately $32 million project to build a new interchange on Interstate 64 near Culloden is among 20 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday.
The project, made possible through funding from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program, will connect U.S. 60 in Culloden with I-64 between Hurricane and Milton, according to the DOH.
“This project should relieve some of the congestion at the Hurricane exit and create better access to the businesses in the Culloden area,” said Todd Rumbaugh, DOH chief engineer of construction.
Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said that the project has been talked about for decades.
“Over the last couple of years, we heard it was back on the table and the excitement started to build because this interchange will allow Hurricane to continue to grow and add new businesses without necessarily adding to the traffic problems we currently face,” he said.
Edwards said the new interchange will alleviate traffic on the Hurricane interchange because those living on the town’s west end will be able to use the new Culloden exit.
“We have seen traffic backed up from the Hurricane exit to the interstate, which is a safety issue, and this should take care of it,” he said. “It will also help with traffic congestion during rush hour and in the evenings, which will help everyone else as well, from Milton to Teays Valley.”
Edwards said Triton Construction was the low bid for the project.
“If all goes well, in about three years we will have a completed interchange,” he said.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.