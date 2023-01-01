The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

opioid trial continuance
Attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr. asks Circuit Court Judges Alan Moats and Derek Swope for a continuance in the opioid trial in the Kanawha County Ceremonial Courtroom in July 2022. Lawyer Bob Fitzsimmons sits at the table to Farrell's right.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit against drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corporation and two of its subsidiaries could have an impact on an appeal of a similar case filed by Cabell County and the city of Huntington just one day earlier.

On Thursday, the DOJ filed a civil complaint in federal court against AmerisourceBergen Corporation and two of its subsidiaries, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation and Integrated Commercialization Solutions LLC, saying they violated federal law in connection with the distribution of controlled substances to pharmacies.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

