The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Philanthropy Carnegie Medal

This undated photo courtesy of the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy shows Dolly Parton. 

 Courtesy of the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy via AP

HUNTINGTON — Singer, songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton will visit Charleston next week to celebrate her Imagination Library program expanding across West Virginia.

Parton’s Imagination Library provides one free, high-quality, age-appropriate book by mail each month to enrolled children from birth to age 5. It is administered in all 55 counties through a partnership with Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the West Virginia Department of Education.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.