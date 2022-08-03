HUNTINGTON — Singer, songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton will visit Charleston next week to celebrate her Imagination Library program expanding across West Virginia.
Parton’s Imagination Library provides one free, high-quality, age-appropriate book by mail each month to enrolled children from birth to age 5. It is administered in all 55 counties through a partnership with Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the West Virginia Department of Education.
Since its launch in 1995, Parton’s program has given over 182 million free books to children in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and the Republic of Ireland, mailing more than 2 million books to children each month, according to a news release.
Parton’s vision is to create a lifelong love of reading and to inspire children to learn and be more.
Last year, the Department of Education announced a milestone for the Imagination Library: all 55 West Virginia counties are now active in the program, making the state one of 11 with this distinction. According to the news release, more than 3 million books have been provided to children in West Virginia since 2007.
Parton promised to visit West Virginia once all 55 counties were on board, and now she is fulfilling that promise.
The event, set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Clay Center in Charleston, is not open to the public; however, it will be broadcast and streamed on West Virginia Public Broadcasting television stations and on YouTube. It will include a “fireside chat” and two song performances by the country music star.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.