CHARLESTON — Dolly Parton visited West Virginia on Tuesday to celebrate the successful statewide implementation of her Imagination Library program.

This program is administered through a partnership with Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the West Virginia Department of Education with the goal of providing one free, high-quality, age-appropriate book each month to enrolled children from birth to age 5 in all 55 counties.

