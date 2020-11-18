CHARLESTON — A repair and restoration project on West Virginia’s Capitol dome that began nearly three years ago is winding down, with the protective covering that has shielded the dome for a year and a half set to be removed soon.
The $15 million project to mitigate water and other issues was necessary to preserve the 88-year-old building and keep those inside safe. In addition to major repairs inside and out, the cornice limestone blocks at the base of the dome were repaired and/or cleaned and the dome itself received new paint and 23.5-karat gold leaf gilding to repair damaged areas.
Weather permitting, removal of the dome covering will be completed in the coming weeks, according to Gov. Jim Justice’s office. Removal of the exterior scaffolding will begin after the covering is fully removed. By late spring 2021, work on both the exterior and interior of the Capitol will be complete.