HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department listed 15 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 8:40 a.m. Saturday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Driving under suspension or revocation, 6:30 a.m. Saturday, 800 block of 10th Street.

Domestic battery, 8:49 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of Turner Road.

Found property, 9 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of West 22nd Street.

Deceased person, 5:54 p.m. Saturday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.

Information report, seizure of evidence, 5:35 p.m. Saturday, 1400 block of 6th Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, 1:59 p.m. Saturday, 60 block of West 6th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 11 p.m. April 19, 300 block of Oney Avenue.

Petit larceny, 12:19 a.m. Saturday, 500 block of 4th Avenue.

Fugitive from justice, 8:41 a.m. Saturday, 28th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Deceased person, 8 p.m. Friday, 400 block of West 5th Avenue.

Destruction of Property — Misdemeanor, 1 a.m. Sunday, 40 block of 26th Street.

Theft of rental vehicle, runaway juvenile, stolen auto, 10 p.m. Friday, 500 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.

Possession of marijuana, warrant service/execution, 12:09 a.m. Saturday, 2nd Street and 8th Avenue.

Information report, 12:36 a.m. Saturday, 400 block of 8th Street.

Information report, 12:15 a.m. Saturday, West 16th Street.

