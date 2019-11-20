BLOX police.jpg

HUNTINGTON — A possibly dangerous situation ended quickly Wednesday evening on Fairfax Drive in Huntington.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said a domestic violence situation had escalated to the point of threats with firearms.

Police surrounded the house and the suspect surrendered himself to police without incident and was placed under arrest. The suspect was charged with domestic assault and brandishing.

The incident was over in about 30 minutes. Residents in neighboring homes were asked by police to leave and find safety out of precaution, Dial said.

