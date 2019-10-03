HUNTINGTON — Victims fleeing from domestic violence situations will have access to more resources thanks to a newly opened shelter in Putnam County.
On Monday, the Branches Domestic Violence Shelter became the first licensed program in the state to open a second emergency shelter, said Sara Blevins, director of development.
The nonprofit agency has maintained a 22-bed emergency shelter in Cabell County since 1980. Besides offering a place to stay for domestic violence victims and their families, the shelter offers legal assistance, individual and group counseling and case management to help victims become independent again.
The new shelter in Putnam County offers eight beds and access to services in a confidential location. There was a dire need for it, Blevins said.
“We have a huge need for the shelter,” Blevins said. “In fact, we already have residents in the shelter. We had residents within four or five hours of opening.”
The Putnam County location was sought because it is among the few West Virginia counties that gained population in recent years. Branches provides free services to victims in Cabell, Mason, Putnam, Wayne and Lincoln counties.
“This is a culmination of about three years of work with Branches staff, the Putnam County STOP team, community members and volunteers,” Blevins said.
Blevins said it’s an amazing feeling to become the first domestic violence program to expand into another county. It’s a testament to the work of community members and also a statement to the growing problem of domestic violence.
According to 2014 data from the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 113 victims (54 children and 59 adults) sought refuge at a shelter within the state per day. Additionally, 193 adults and children were provided access to other services. Domestic violence hotlines answered 119 calls from people in danger and provided 82 people with prevention and education training.
At least nine people received no services or access to a shelter because programs within their areas did not have resources to meet their needs. Legal advice was the most-requested service that couldn’t be provided, followed by housing, according to the data.
Expanding services will ensure that victims in the area will have more resources to get the help they need, Blevins said.
As the Putnam County shelter is getting started, Blevins said officials are accepting donations of household items and hygiene products. Those wanting to help out may contact Blevins at 304-529-2382.
Anyone needing help escaping a domestic violence situation may call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE. Anyone who thinks they may be a victim of abuse may visit www.branchesdvs.org to learn more about the warning signs and to learn more about the shelter.