HUNTINGTON — With less than 90 days to go before the 2020 primary election and with Black History Month in full swing, Huntington’s Fairfield community came together Saturday to celebrate the African Americans who have paved the way in politics, while also embracing its new political hopefuls.
The “Celebrating the Right to Vote with a Local Perspective” panel discussion took place Saturday at Stephen J. Kopp Hall in Huntington. It offered a chance for attendees to learn from Huntington’s black community members of their experiences in voting, holding public office and making a difference in the community.
Sandra Clements, a lifelong Fairfield resident who is working to establish the Fairfield Community Development Corp., moderated the event.
Clements said community members realized that many in the Fairfield community did not know some of the first African Americans who held office in the state and city, and wanted to hold an event to bring the new and former politicians together for the community discussion. It also gave the dozens of attendees a chance to learn the stance of those currently running for office.
“If we don’t know our history, then we don’t know our history,” she said. “A whole part of the event is so we know who the people are in the community, what our history is and where we are going to go. I think there is a feeling that our voice is not heard and the black vote doesn’t count. We want to tell people today your vote does count and it’s important that you vote.”
The brunch featured a six-person panel representing the yin and yang between the well-established black politicians with the new political hopefuls.
On one side, the panel featured three black community members who are or previously served in office, including Brandi Jacobs-Jones, senior vice president for operations/chief of staff at Marshall University; Joseph L. Williams Jr., director of Energy Services of America and chairman/CEO of Basic Supply Co.; and Tonia Kay Page, current member of Huntington City Council.
It also featured three other black community members — Huntington City Council candidates Teresa Johnson and Duron Jackson, as well as Deloris Johnson, who is running for the Cabell County Board of Education.
Williams, the first black mayor and City Council member in Huntington, said Huntington was not ready for a black mayor when he was voted into office, but he felt it was important to make it easier for the future politicians to follow.
On the opposite side of the panel, Jackson said those before him have taught him that if you are of able body and mind, you have an obligation to serve. If you can spend a minute recognizing a problem, you need to spend 10 minutes to find a solution, he said.
“I know in order for us all to move forward, we have to take care of everybody,” he said.
Former state senator Marie Redd, the first African American to serve in the state Senate — who spoke, but was not part of the panel — said she wants to see the revitalization of the Fairfield community. The news media has painted the community in a negative light, she said, but every day she sees the struggles, strength and perseverance that come from its residents.
“Don’t erase us in this community. Don’t erase our heritage,” she said. “(There was a time) when we were everywhere. We were maids in homes that treated us like dogs. We were butlers. We were chauffeurs. My daddy owned a shoe shine parlor. People in this neighborhood have always been hardworking, and that’s what I want to see.”
Clements added that she was thankful that Fairfield’s newest community member, the Marshall University School of Pharmacy, has embraced being part of the Fairfield community.
“(Dean Gayle Brazeau) is the first person with Marshall or Cabell to say, ‘We are open. Come. Be a part of us, and we want to be a part of you,’” she said. “I think our community needs to embrace whoever is here. We are all in the same boat together, and we all need to work together. It’s important.”
The event was co-sponsored by the Marshall University School of Pharmacy, White Way Laundry and Dry Cleaning, Clements and Drs. Daniel and Gayle Brazeau.