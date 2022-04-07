ASHLAND — Donate Life KY is hosting a LIVE! to Save Lives concert at 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland to help raise awareness surrounding the importance of organ donation.
The concert’s lineup includes Arlo McKinley, Hello June, Gaby Thomas and Jayce Turley.
McKinley is a country singer and songwriter from Cincinnati who has released two albums. He will perform his most recent album, “Die Midwestern,” released in August 2020 through John Prine’s record label Oh Boy Records.
The opening band, Hello June, of Morgantown, will perform its debut six-song EP, “Spruce.” Hello June’s music has been featured by NPR.
Gaby Thomas, a 19-year-old student at Marshall University, and Jayce Turley, a 17-year-old student at Greenup County High School, will make guest appearances.
Education during the free concert will help support Donate Life KY’s crucial mission of organ donation to help save lives, especially in the Appalachian Region.
“There are 110,000 people in the U.S. and nearly 1,000 Kentuckians currently waiting on a lifesaving organ transplant,” said Leigh Pennington of Donate Life KY. “The sad reality is that 20 people die each day waiting for their lifesaving gift. We hope that LIVE! to Save Lives will help a new audience realize how crucial registering to be a donor is. We are thankful to partner with these talented musicians and our wonderful sponsors to further share our message of hope as we continue to encourage people to register to become organ donors.”
Only 63% of Kentuckians are currently registered as organ donors. The Donate Life KY goal is to achieve 100% registration status.
LIVE! to Save Lives is sponsored by Bullseye Total Media, Edible, Honky Tonk Heroes, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, Paramount Arts Center, Trust for Life and WhizzbangBAM.
