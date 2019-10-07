HUNTINGTON — Short of a heist, there aren’t many opportunities to leave a museum with a piece of art to take home.
But it’s the Huntington Museum of Art that benefited, to the tune of some tens of thousands of dollars, Sunday afternoon as it hosted its fourth annual fine art auction.
More than 180 works of art, mostly framed paintings, drawings and glassware, went to the highest bidder as around three dozen patrons turned out to pick pieces going for between $25 up to several hundred dollars each.
“It’s not just an event to come buy something nice for your home or office, it’s also a fun thing to do — to see all the bidding and the ferocity sometimes between bidders,” said Geoffrey Fleming, HMA executive director, who organizes the auction.
A hodge-podge of contemporary and older original works by both local folks and well-known national and international artists, all auctioned items were supplied by private donors, living artists and a number of outside galleries doing business with the museum, with the bulk of the sales directly benefiting the museum.
None of the museum’s collection was for sale.
The auction was grown both in the number of works for sale and bidders each year, Fleming said, and is now one of the museum’s most important annual fundraisers. The exact total raised is different each year – based on how aggressive the bidding becomes– but they expect a five-figure net return from the auction every year, Fleming said.
The auction was conducted by Garth’s Auctioneers & Appraisers of Delaware, Ohio.