HUNTINGTON — Thundering Herd fans can support Marshall Athletics as well as nonprofits in the Tri-State area by purchasing Marshall football donation tickets.
The nonprofits that will receive these tickets are charities that work with Marshall's 16 sports within the Student Athlete Advisory Committee or the Thunder Trust (NIL Trust). Donation tickets will be sold online and through the Marshall University Ticket Office at $10 per ticket. Every ticket sold will be donated to one of the local charities.
“This is a great way for our fans to up our athletic department financially as well as bringing people into the game to help improve the gameday atmosphere,” Assistant Athletic Director for Ticket Sales and Operations Cole Woodrum said in a news release.
“Community is so important to this university and this athletic department. I’m thrilled to have another opportunity to help bring us closer together. An anonymous donor has already stepped up to donate 100 tickets per game. I’m so thankful for our fan base,” Director of Athletics Christian Spears said in the release.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.