Herd fans cheer from the student section as the Marshall University football team takes on Old Dominion in 2021 in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON — Thundering Herd fans can support Marshall Athletics as well as nonprofits in the Tri-State area by purchasing Marshall football donation tickets.

The nonprofits that will receive these tickets are charities that work with Marshall's 16 sports within the Student Athlete Advisory Committee or the Thunder Trust (NIL Trust). Donation tickets will be sold online and through the Marshall University Ticket Office at $10 per ticket. Every ticket sold will be donated to one of the local charities.

