Jan Rader, director of the Mayor’s Office of Drug Control Policy and Public Health, holds open one of the ONEbox opioid/naloxone emergency boxes on Thursday at Harmony House in downtown Huntington. The ONEbox unit features a CPR kit, two 8mg naloxone nasal spray devices, and an instructional video demonstration featuring Rader.
Rader, right, and Dr. Susan Bissett, president of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, pose for a photo after Bissett donated 500 boxes of naloxone to the City of Huntington on Thursday at Harmony House.
Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder loads a box of naloxone units into his vehicle after receiving part of a donation from Dr. Susan Bissett, president of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Harmony House in downtown Huntington.
Dr. Sydnee McElroy, left, Jan Rader, director of the Mayor’s Office of Drug Control Policy and Public Health, and Joe Murphy, interim president of ONEbox, look through the contents inside the ONEbox opioid/naloxone emergency box on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Harmony House in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — One thousand units of intranasal naloxone were donated Thursday to the City of Huntington at the Harmony House by Dr. Susan Bissett, president of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WVDII).
Last year, Cabell County lost more than 120 people to opioid-related overdoses.
The overdose reversal treatment donated Thursday will be used by the Huntington Police Department and Harmony House to reduce overdose deaths and further the City of Huntington’s efforts to become the “City of Solutions” in the opioid epidemic.
“We are pleased to provide support to the City of Huntington and are thankful to Hikma Pharmaceuticals for their generous donation that will allow us to distribute over 2,000 units of Kloxxado throughout our state,” Bissett said in a news release.
Kloxxado is 8 milligrams of intranasal naloxone, while Narcan, another type of overdose-reversing drug, is 4 milligrams.
According to Bissett, she and Jan Rader, director of the Mayor’s Office of Drug Control Policy and Public Health, identified the need for intranasal naloxone at the Huntington Police Department and at Harmony House, which she said had only had intramuscular naloxone up to this point. This type draws the medication up through a needle, so Bissett said having intranasal naloxone will be easier to use and less “intimidating.”
Bissett said WVDII distributes naloxone throughout all 55 counties of West Virginia. She said one way they do this is through an online training course through the Office of Drug Control Policy in which anyone can be trained on how to use intranasal naloxone, and after they are certified, they will be sent two doses.
Bissett said the goal is to get as many people trained to use naloxone as possible to combat the opioid epidemic.
“This is the medication that can reverse an overdose, and we can’t get people into recovery if they are no longer with us,” she said.
“The City of Huntington has a strong relationship with the WVDII, and we share the mission of wanting to reduce and prevent overdose deaths in our city and state,” Rader said in a news release. “Public-private partnerships are an essential and important part of combating the opioid epidemic.”
