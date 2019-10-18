WAYNE — A residential treatment facility in Wayne County is preparing to introduce a new substance abuse treatment program for its residents after recently securing the necessary funding.
Stepping Stones Inc., which serves boys from ages 11 to 21, used a $20,000 donation from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation to purchase materials and employee training for The Seven Challenges model — an evidence-based substance treatment program for youth in residential treatment.
“We are blessed to receive this critical funding from the Benedum Foundation. The youth in our area have been hit hard by the drug epidemic. Sadly, it has led to them losing family, witnessing violence, experiencing trauma and regrettably oftentimes leading to their own addiction,” said Susan Fry, executive director of Stepping Stones.
The Seven Challenges Program emphasizes creating a climate of mutual respect in which individuals can talk openly and honestly about themselves. Working through the Seven Challenges helps adolescents understand what needs they are meeting by using drugs, what harm they are causing, what risks they are taking, and what it entails to give up a drug-using lifestyle.
Senior program specialist Richard Barr administered three different training sessions for Stepping Stones employees and other volunteers associated with the facility.
What makes Seven Challenges different from other therapeutic treatment programs, he said, is that instead of steering the conversation away from substance abuse, it keeps the topic out in the open and at the forefront of the conversation.
“We don’t tell them not to do drugs. They know drugs are harmful but they see a benefit that outweighs the potential damage, so we talk about it,” Barr said. “We get it out in the open, and that leads us to the ground level of the problem. When you’re there, it opens a door to teach them about better decision making.”
It’s a unique but proven approach, and one that hasn’t been used previously by Stepping Stones, according to Stepping Stones officials. Lynn Stevens, care coordinator for Stepping Stones, has been with the company for over two decades. They’ve tried and failed at different levels of substance abuse treatment in the past, but she believes Seven Challenges might be the answer they are looking for.
“We’ve tried remediation, we’ve tried telling them they have to do certain other things, tried taking care of them after (going through therapy), but this cuts right to the heart of the problem and can really make a difference for these people,” Stevens said.
Stepping Stones is located in rural Wayne County on 166 acres that provide the setting for youth-centered activities. Professional treatment and support are available for addressing adolescent behavioral and/or emotional trauma.
For more information on the Seven Challenges model, visit www.sevenchallenges.com.
