HUNTINGTON — The Country Roads Food Drive, a statewide food collection and fundraiser to feed families across the state during the novel coronavirus pandemic, will be from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. Donations of food at one of the drop-off sites and/or monetary donations are both welcomed.
In Huntington, the food drive will be held at the United Way of the River Cities office, 820 Madison Ave. (across from the DMV), where both nonperishable items and/or money may be dropped off. Monetary donations can also be made online at www.countryroadsfooddrive.com. Pickering Associates will match monetary donations up to $10,000.
Unexpired items such as canned vegetables, canned fruit, peanut butter, spaghetti, pasta sauce, canned meat and other staples will be collected. Cleaning products and personal hygiene items are also welcomed.
For more information, visit www.countryroadsfooddrive.com or call the United Way of the River Cities at 304-523-8929.