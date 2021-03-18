KENOVA — In preparation for the upcoming mowing season, the Old Docks Creek Cemetery Board asks that all ground decorations be removed by March 31. Anything remaining after that date will be removed and disposed of by the board.
The Old Docks Creek Perpetual Care Corp. is a nonprofit corporation. The current interest rate in the cemetery’s perpetual care investment fund does not generate enough income to properly maintain the cemetery at this time. Therefore, the fund is dependent on financial support.
The recent ice storm caused significant tree damage at the cemetery, resulting in additional unexpected and significant cleanup costs. Donations to the Old Docks Creek Mowing Fund are tax deductible and may be sent to: Old Docks Creek Cemetery Mowing Fund, Kelli Ferguson, Treasurer, 2106 Booth Road, Kenova, WV 25530.