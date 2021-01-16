ASHLAND — People rolled up their sleeves at the Ashland Town Center on Friday to donate during an American Red Cross blood drive held at the mall.
The Red Cross says people may donate blood every 56 days. Donors must be in good health and feeling well; be at least 16 years old in most states; and weigh at least 110 pounds.
The Red Cross also encourages blood donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19, because the plasma from those blood donations could help treat patients currently fighting the virus.
Upcoming blood drives in the area will take place from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at Bridges Christian Church, 1402 Kenwood Drive in Russell, Kentucky; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the C-K Community Center, 12th and Poplar streets in Kenova; and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the rec hall at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, 1540 Spring Valley Drive in Huntington.
For more information or to make an appointment for a blood drive, call 800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767).