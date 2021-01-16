Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ASHLAND — People rolled up their sleeves at the Ashland Town Center on Friday to donate during an American Red Cross blood drive held at the mall.

The Red Cross says people may donate blood every 56 days. Donors must be in good health and feeling well; be at least 16 years old in most states; and weigh at least 110 pounds.

The Red Cross also encourages blood donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19, because the plasma from those blood donations could help treat patients currently fighting the virus.

Upcoming blood drives in the area will take place from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at Bridges Christian Church, 1402 Kenwood Drive in Russell, Kentucky; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the C-K Community Center, 12th and Poplar streets in Kenova; and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the rec hall at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, 1540 Spring Valley Drive in Huntington.

For more information or to make an appointment for a blood drive, call 800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767).

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.