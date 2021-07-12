A blood drive was held Friday at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington.
Friday’s event took on added importance as the nation is in the midst of a blood shortage. Adam Reeves, regional donor services executive for the American Red Cross, said the shortage stems from a combination of circumstances: elective surgeries are picking up as COVID-19 restrictions ease, and people who deferred some procedures are now getting them.
There’s also been an increase in accidents and injuries after COVID-19 shutdowns, where people were inside more, driving less and less prone to hospitalization for serious injuries.
“Folks are returning back to their normal day-to-days now and, to an inventory that’s already stressed, that means the need is great right now,” Reeves said. “We encourage folks to check their eligibility to donate blood, and if they are eligible, find an event near them to give back. We could really use it.”
People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible to donate blood, Reeves said.
To learn more about donating blood, visit www.redcrossblood.org.