HUNTINGTON — The American Red Cross sponsored a blood drive on the first day of 2021 on Friday, Jan. 1, at A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington.
The American Red Cross is currently seeking people who have fully recovered from a verified COVID-19 diagnosis. The plasma in their blood may contain COVID-19 antibodies that can attack the virus. The convalescent plasma is being evaluated as a possible treatment for currently ill COVID-19 patients. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.