CHARLESTON — While measures taken by the Legislature in 2017 did help reduce the amount of time it takes the West Virginia Department of Transportation to hire new workers, it still takes about six weeks for the department to fill positions.
Following the passage of the Roads to Prosperity bonds in 2017, the Legislature approved during a special session a bill meant to streamline the DOT hiring process. The goal was to more quickly fill the 500-some positions that were open as the department faced historic funding levels for major roads projects.
“It took a six-month process down to a six- to 12-week process,” said Jimmy Wriston, deputy secretary of DOT. “So yes, we made some headway there and we’ve been able to hire several people, but it’s a very tough thing. You’ve got a lot of rules that don’t really apply to your situation, and every time you have to cross an agency line, you are going to lose efficiency.”
The department has more than 300 positions open throughout the 10 districts and about 40 positions in headquarters, DOT human resources director H.J. Woods told the Joint Committee of Department of Transportation Accountability on Tuesday. Depending on the position and its location, it takes about six weeks, on average, to fill a position once it’s posted.
Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, asked what more the Legislature can do to speed up that process.
“You mean you tell a person to wait six weeks with no pay, can’t pay rent, all for a minimum-wage job that already doesn’t pay enough?” he said.
Wriston said he would supply a list of things the Legislature could do to speed up the process. One thing he said would be to give the DOT more personnel numbers. Currently, they have a limited number and have to wait for a number to open up to fill more positions.
Another issue is that the Department of Personnel sometimes gets backed up. The DOT is working on acquiring its own posting system, which Woods said would also speed up the process.
While there are still long wait times and plenty of positions to fill, Woods said they have made progress in hiring this year. Since January, the department is up 158 full-time positions.
During the interim meeting Tuesday, legislators also heard from and were able to ask questions of the two men hired as consultants for secondary road maintenance.
Rusty Roten and Thomas Badgett, retired DOT engineers and owners of the consulting firm TB&RR, have a 150-day consulting contract with the DOT valued at $199,050, according to West Virginia MetroNews.
On Tuesday, the two men said they are working to find efficiencies and uniformity in the state in regard to road maintenance. Using their experience, they hope to help counties better use their resources and be more organized.
Romano also brought up concerns that the state hasn’t invested enough money to maintain the roads into the future. Wriston said the state historically has not invested in infrastructure, and pointed to the 2013 Blue Ribbon Commission report that found the DOT was underfunded by $750,000.
Wriston also reported to the body that he would reach out to the Department of Environmental Protection to rework a memorandum of understanding that allows DOT to trim tree canopies from over roadways. He said it helps with maintenance of roads if they can dry properly.