HUNTINGTON — The case of a double homicide that took place last year in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington will be presented to a grand jury.
The case was presented in a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon in front of Cabell County Magistrate Judge Dan Ferguson, who ruled there was enough evidence for the case to move forward.
Dakota Ryan Keaton, 23, of Huntington, and Marcellas Cortez Mitchell, 29, of Garden City, Michigan, were each charged with two counts of murder in March stemming from the deaths of Andrea L. Burnette, 35, of Huntington, and Terence D. Holmes, 48, of Cincinnati, Ohio, who were found dead May 10, 2021, inside a residence in the 700 block of 5th Avenue.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Huntington Police Detective Kevin Miller, police responded to a report of two gunshot victims that day, finding Burnette and Holmes with fatal gunshot wounds. An investigation conducted by the Huntington Police Department revealed that Mitchell was in a drug trafficking organization that included Burnette.
The criminal complaint states Mitchell made accusations that Burnette had stolen money and/or drugs from him, prompting him to threaten Burnette. The complaint said witness statements along with corroborating digital and physical evidence indicate Keaton conspired with Mitchell to kill Burnette.
“We know that Mitchell had motive to commit the crime, and (we) know that there was an individual who stated that Mitchell got in touch with Keaton to do a job and was paid to do so,” Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers said.
Miller testified Tuesday on the evidence he gathered and the statements he received from who he considers to be witnesses in the case. Miller said all the witnesses will not be identified due to retaliation and fear of the defendants.
Miller testified that there was “beef” between Mitchell and Burnette. Miller said a witness told him Mitchell offered a $2,000 cash “job” for Keaton, but that the witness did not know what that entailed.
During the investigation of the crime scene, Huntington police seized cellphones from the two victims, which later revealed messages between Mitchell and Burnette that indicated he was mad at her. Miller said the phones that were later seized from the defendants did not include any evidence regarding the homicides.
“The most direct text message to that point was (Burnette) asking, ‘Are you saying you are about to come here and shoot me and kill me?’ (Mitchell) replied, ‘We are about to find out,’” Miller said about messages that occurred before the evening of May 9, 2021.
Video footage was provided to Miller during the investigation that showed two people walking at approximately 12:30 a.m. May 9 in the direction of the Huntington home and entering and leaving the home. Miller said the footage does not identify the two people, but the footage matches the stories from witnesses — one who admitted to driving the two to the home.
Defense attorneys Connor Robertson, representing Mitchell, and Timothy Rosinsky, representing Keaton, attempted to object to the use of witness statements from unidentified individuals, making their case to Ferguson that it was unfair to the defendants. Ferguson overruled the objection for the preliminary hearing.
The case will be presented to a grand jury, which could hand up an indictment to the circuit court. An indictment is a formal charge against a person and does not establish guilt or innocence.