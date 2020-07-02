ASHLAND — Construction is online to be finished next month on a $1.2 million project to make 16th Street between Winchester and Carter avenues the centerpiece of the downtown, according to Ashland Mayor Steve Gilmore.
Work started several weeks ago on the project to add two fountains, a stage, limited access and a few more parking spaces near the Boyd County Clerk’s Office, Gilmore said Tuesday.
“I want it to be something special,” Gilmore said. “I tried to do it more than 10 years ago, but the project came in over bid.”
This time, he said, the city set aside money for the past three years in the general fund to pay for the project.
“We want it to have a positive impact for the merchants,” Gilmore said. “We want it to bring people downtown. We will have trees, flowers, benches. It will be a focal point for the downtown.”
The project was scheduled to be completed by Aug. 7. City Manager Mike Graese said the work could be completed by the end of August.
“It’s part of a project to rebrand the downtown,” he said. “This is part of a downtown revitalization.”
The city has received a $200,000 grant to look at changes including angled parking on Winchester Avenue, he said.
There will be two lighted fountains as part of the project. The lights will be able to change colors, he said.
No name has been given yet to the 16th Street Plaza project, Gilmore said. There will be one lane of traffic.
“We want this to be a showcase,” he said.
“We would like to see it used 270 days a year,” he said.
Debcon Inc., a local construction firm, was awarded the bid for the project, Gilmore said.
“We’re trying to spruce up the downtown,” said Matt Perkins, Ashland’s mayor pro-tem.