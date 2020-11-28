Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Businesses in downtown Huntington are showing off their holiday spirit by making their windows as festive as possible.

From elves decked out in red and green to scenes inspired by “The Nutcracker” ballet, downtown businesses are all dressed up for a holiday window display contest sponsored by the Downtown Huntington Partners.

Nearly 30 businesses in the downtown area are participating in the contest, and voting begins online Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Downtown Huntington Partners Inc., a group of retailers, landlords, restaurateurs, professionals, downtown business people and others interested in the improvement and promotion of downtown Huntington and the surrounding area, assists in providing a vision, support and promotion for the improvement of downtown Huntington.

