HUNTINGTON — Citizens were invited to a Saturday morning gathering to pray for an end to racial injustice, healing for the nation, the end of destructive riots and God’s peace.
The crowd gathered under the warm sun at noon on the 12th Street parking lot of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church for the service, an effort of the Huntington Downtown Churches, a multi-denominational group.
Attendees had the option to remain in their cars or to stand in the lot while observing social distancing practices. The prayers also were livestreamed on Facebook.
DaVontaé Edwards, youth pastor at Fifth Avenue Baptist, was credited with the idea for the event.
He noted that when one member of our community is hurting, we all hurt, and that only through unity can Americans stand together and make a change.
Edwards prayed for comfort for those who are hurting, and for reconciliation.
“Take time to listen to each others’ stories. Listen with compassion and empathy,” he prayed. “Lord, that we hear the heart of those who are hurting. Bring us together in a unity never seen before. … Give us a new vision of what a kingdom on Earth could be like.”