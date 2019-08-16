HUNTINGTON - A Downtown City Sweep is being organized for Saturday, Aug. 17. The event meets at Heritage Station at 9 a.m. and continues until noon. The scope of the cleanup is from Hal Greer Boulevard to 9th Street and from 5th Avenue to Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
