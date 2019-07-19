HUNTINGTON - The blazing summer heat cooled down just in time for the Pullman Square Summer Concert Series to continue Thursday night in downtown Huntington as One Foot returned to the Pullman Square stage.
The weekly free outdoor concert series, which has become a successful staple of summer downtown over the past few years, draws hundreds into the heart of Huntington as blankets and chairs cover the lawn.
A regular in the annual summer series, One Foot is composed of musicians Wally Wilkes, Sammy Mendez Torres, Ray Singleton, Gary Riffe and Randy Hogsett.
The summer slate of music continues next Thursday with Santa Cruz, followed with acts through August: Aug. 1, Carrier; Aug. 8, William Matheny and John R. Miller; Aug. 15, The Return; Aug. 22, Big Rock & the CandyAss Mountain Boys and Tim Lancaster; and Aug. 29, Thundering Herd Pep Rally.
The event is produced by Kindred Communications' 93.7-FM The Dawg, and WMGA, The River, 97.9-FM.