HUNTINGTON — With temperatures certainly making it feel like Christmas, area businesses in downtown Huntington kicked off the holiday shopping season Friday with the third annual Downtown Huntington Crawl.
More than 50 downtown shops and restaurants participated in the crawl, many offering one-time deals and food samples that won’t be offered any other time.
Participants who visited a selection of 24 specific shops were entered in a drawing for a basket of items and gift cards valued at $500.
The event was created three years ago as a way to get more people thinking about shopping locally during the holidays. It was also created to showcase the variety of downtown businesses that people might have overlooked in completing their holiday wish lists.