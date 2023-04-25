HUNTINGTON — Less than a year after a violent attack occurred in downtown Huntington, the man indicted in the crime entered a no contest plea — but in a different county.
Charles Bryan Bolling, 42, entered the plea on March 30, alongside his attorney Courtenay Craig.
Bolling was indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on a malicious assault charge for wounding then-56-year-old Daniel T. Yon on April 28, 2022.
While Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard was initially assigned to the case, the June sentencing will be imposed by Wayne County Circuit Judge Jason J. Fry.
An official in Fry’s office said the Cabell County Circuit Court judges recused themselves from the case. The Supreme Court assigned Fry to the case on Nov. 16, 2022.
The official said the administration order did not provide a reason, but it could be due to a conflict of interest since Yon is an attorney in Cabell County.
A no contest plea allows a defendant to accept conviction without admitting guilt. Bolling wrote “N/A” in the plea questionnaire when asked to describe his participation in the crime.
According to the criminal complaint, Bolling struck Yon in the face and head with a closed fist at about 11:35 a.m. that day. Yon was walking southbound in the 400 block of 10th Street in downtown Huntington when the incident occurred.
Yon was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries, which included chipped teeth, a broken nose, fractured orbital socket, damaged eye muscles, and bumps, cuts and scrapes on his face and head.
He was readmitted to a hospital the same day he was released due to complications from the injuries.
Yon told The Herald-Dispatch he has recurring issues from the attack almost a year later.
Bolling will be sentenced at 9 a.m. June 12 at the Wayne County Courthouse.
