HUNTINGTON — A vacant building at 1205 4th Ave. in downtown Huntington was demolished last week.
Several years ago, the building was occupied by Spic & Span Dry Cleaners. More recently it has been the home of a succession of bars, including The Drink, Rehab and Vanity.
The owners of the building, Big Green Properties III LLC, did not return multiple telephone messages seeking comment about the demolition and the future of the property.
The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office website lists Dennis Johnson as the organizer of the company and Denise Johnson as a member.
According to the city’s communications director Bryan Chambers, the company’s demolition permit does not indicate a reason for the building being demolished.
“We have not received any information for a building permit at that location,” Chambers added.