HUNTINGTON — Downtown Huntington is getting ready for the holidays.
Workers with the city’s Public Works Department were spotted hanging decorations along 3rd Avenue on Thursday, helping the Jewel City prepare for the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. Toy soldiers, oversized ornaments, wreaths and twinkling lights are just some of the decorations that will be on display for the next several weeks.
Those decorations will help set the stage for the city’s annual Christmas Parade, which is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7, beginning on 4th Avenue and 12th Street and winding its way toward 3rd Avenue and 11th Street.
— The Herald-Dispatch