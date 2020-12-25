Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Although the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people attend church this year, for many, church remains a place of peace, fellowship and spiritual growth.

That certainly rings true on Christmas Day, the day traditionally celebrated as the day of Jesus’ birth.

The city of Huntington is home to many churches. In the downtown area alone, 5th Avenue is commonly referred to as the “Avenue of Churches” and is home to 5th Avenue Baptist, 20th Street Baptist, Central Christian, First Presbyterian, First Congregational United Church of Christ, First United Methodist, Johnson Memorial United Methodist and Faith United Methodist.

Other churches in the downtown area include St. Joseph’s Catholic, First Baptist, Central Free Will Baptist, 6th Avenue Church of Christ, Trinity Episcopal and Unitarian Fellowship of Huntington.

