HUNTINGTON — The Jewel City has sparkled this week as shades of pink and orange have filled the sky at sunset, occurring around 8:30 p.m. each day.
There will be a bit more daylight to enjoy daily as the region approaches the summer solstice, which takes place June 20. After that, the amount of daylight will diminish until the first day of winter.
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the summer solstice marks the official beginning of summer in the northern hemisphere, and occurs when Earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt toward the sun. The result is the longest day and shortest night of the calendar year.