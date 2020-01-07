HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department has revived a full-time foot patrol unit downtown in the wake of several violent incidents, including a New Year’s Day shooting that injured seven people.
However, Huntington Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell said the patrols are not a knee-jerk reaction to that shooting and have actually been in development for about six months. The patrols were included in a new three-year contract the city signed with the union representing the police department in August, which created a new staffing plan and 12-hour workdays.
That means people living and working downtown and the Marshall University areas can expect to see a dedicated officer either on foot or on a bike for 12 hours a day, seven days a week.
“The goal here is so folks can see more of a police presence downtown,” Cornwell said. “We believe this is a safe town, we believe it’s a great place to come hang out with your families, spend money, do whatever you are going to do, and we just want everybody else to feel that way too.”
Starting this past Saturday, Huntington Police Cpl. John Webber and Cpl. Kyle Patton are alternating shifts to ensure that one person is scheduled every day of the week. They will work three days straight and take four days off before switching with each other to work four days and three days off.
Cornwell said the officers’ schedule will be need-driven as it’s getting started, primarily working during daylight hours. In the warmer months, the officers may want to work more night shifts, he said.
On Saturday, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams visited dozens of downtown businesses to introduce them to Webber, who was on patrol that day. As a follow-up, Williams sent a letter to them Monday, reaffirming the city’s commitment “to making sure our downtown and neighborhoods are maintaining a safe and pleasant environment to live, work and play, which is a vital factor toward economic growth.”
“The shooting incident that occurred Jan. 1 on 4th Avenue went against that objective, and I want to stress it is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our downtown or any neighborhood in the city,” he said in the letter. “My administration also is pursuing changes that will strengthen the vetting process for business licenses.”
Police said the Jan. 1 shooting that injured seven people started inside Kulture Hookah Bar, which did not have the proper licenses to run legitimately or a state liquor license. City officials later learned one of the bar’s co-owners is a federal felon.
The city has since sent a cease-and-desist order to shut down the bar. Williams is seeking to revise the city’s business license process to add a background check procedure and change the city’s zoning ordinances to stop new bars from opening within the city.
“You will get to know these officers, who were hand-picked for this important assignment, on a first-name basis over the next few weeks as they continue to visit your businesses during their shift,” Williams said.
Both Webber and Patton were excited for their new assignments, Cornwell said. Several officers expressed interest in the patrols when there were discussions about restarting them. Eventually, the goal is to make the patrols an annual rotation, meaning two other officers will take on the beat next year, Cornwell said.
“We will try to get a couple more guys out there just to keep it fresh,” he said.
In addition to working their regular foot patrol shifts, the officers may fill in for other units when there is someone out sick or out for an injury, which would be rare, he said.
The police department officially restarted its foot patrol unit in August, but only on a part-time basis. A foot patrol officer position was created in 2008 under former Mayor Kim Wolfe, but was later phased out as attention shifted to other types of police work.