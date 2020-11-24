HUNTINGTON — Region 2 Planning & Development Council announced Monday a collaborative effort to develop a “Downtown Opportunity Analysis and Revitalization Plan” for the City of Huntington.
“Region 2 is excited to be a part of such an important plan for the future of downtown Huntington,” said Chris Chiles, Executive Director of Region 2 PDC, said in a release announcing the plan. “This study will lead to a resurgence in downtown through increased opportunities for businesses and housing. By taking advantage of the things that make Huntington and the Tri-State unique, this plan will help us recover from the financial impacts of COVID-19 and become the economic driver for the Appalachian Region.”
Chiles said the goals of the study are to incentivize investment in the Huntington Central Business District by identifying vacant and underutilized real estate, evaluating the cost of developing housing and commercial space and evaluating the cost of doing business.
“The study will analyze key factors in business recruitment, expansion, and entrepreneurship, such as workforce and talent pool, quality of life, regulatory climate and model development incentives,” he said.
Chiles added that a downtown housing market demand analysis is also included and the study will incorporate and build upon recent plans and research completed by the City of Huntington, Advantage Valley, the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) and the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission.
The study is funded through a partnership with the Downtown Appalachia Redevelopment Initiative, an ARC POWER-funded project, which provides technical assistance to advance business and real estate development with the goal of revitalizing West Virginia’s downtowns, according to the release.
The program is a partnership between the Natural Capital Investment Fund and the Northern West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center. Local sponsors of the study include Marshall University, Pullman Square, Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO), Huntington Municipal Development Authority (HMDA), Downtown Huntington Partners, Region 2 PDC and Edward Tucker Architects, Inc.
“The Downtown Opportunity Analysis will provide our economic development efforts with much-needed tools that will be used to incentivize investment in our Central Business District by identifying properties that are primed for development, identifying costs to develop complex properties, and identifying incentives that we have, and some that we need to advocate for, in order to create a competitive environment in our region and state,” said Phoebe Patton Randolph, principal at Edward Tucker Architects. “The goal is to attract and grow new businesses that will foster economic resilience in our area, and allow our children to remain in Huntington with the opportunity to find quality employment, or pursue entrepreneurship opportunities, and enjoy the quality of life and low cost of living that the Huntington metro area offers.”
“Downtown Huntington is one of the most vibrant downtowns in the Appalachian region, and it has become a destination for visitors from hundreds of miles away,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said. “I am excited to see that so many partnering agencies with vested interests in the economic resurgence of our entire community are coming together to analyze how we can make even further improvements to the downtown.”
Pittsburgh-based consulting firm Fourth Economy Consulting has been selected to complete the study, which is slated for completion in May 2021.
“Although it may sound cliché, a rising tide lifts all boats; ergo the city of Huntington’s success is Marshall University’s success,” said Jerome Gilbert, president of Marshall University. “Working together with all partners on this project ensures we will rebuild a lively downtown area complete with new development, including our own new state-of-the art College of Business facility that will be built on 4th Avenue.”
“This is an important initiative for us to continue to make improvements in Huntington’s Central Business District,” said David Lieving, president of the Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO). “For us to be successful, it is going to take a coordinated effort by community development organizations and that is occurring with this project.”