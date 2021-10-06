HUNTINGTON — Those who frequent downtown Huntington may have noticed a new mosaic at the corner of 4th Avenue and 10th Street.
As part of the celebration of Huntington’s 150th anniversary, the MyHuntington Mosaic was made with 10,000 images of residents and community members. In addition to MyHuntington, the City of Huntington’s 150th Committee and Bulldog Creative Services supported the project.
“The mosaic is a beautiful representation of what Huntington is all about,” Christine Borders, vice president of Creative Services at Bulldog Creative Services and a member of the MyHuntington Committee, said in a news release. “It speaks for all the people who come together in our community and also tells individual stories of each person who lives, works and plays here.”
Mosaic visitors can post their own photos with the piece online with #MyHuntington.
Bryan Chambers, the city of Huntington’s communications director, said in a statement that the partnership was an “innovative way for our community members to join in on the celebration” of the anniversary.
“You often hear that it’s the people who make Huntington such a wonderful place to live and visit,” Chambers said. “This project, both in the way that it was made and its outward appearance, embodies that statement.”
