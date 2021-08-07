IRONTON — Dozens of nonpartisan candidates have filed for seats on local school boards, city and village council, and township trustee and fiscal officers for the November general election.
The Lawrence County Board of Elections will meet Wednesday, Aug. 11, to determine if the petitions have enough valid signatures to be on the fall general election ballot.
Filing for candidates for Ironton City Council are Nate Kline, Bob Cleary, Chris Perry, Craig Harvey, Yvonne Sinnott and Julie Pate. Four seats are open on council.
South Point Village Council candidates are Mary Cogan, Eric Rawlins, Marlene Arthur and Brad Adkins. Four will be elected.
Four candidates have filed for four seats on Proctorville Village Council — Pam Legg, Brenda Chapman, John Mays and Jonathan Buchanan.
Six candidates have filed for four seats on Chesapeake Village Council — Jacob Wells, Drew Griffin, Lisa Blake, Beth Brown, Brandon Mann and Nathan Ittig.
Six candidates have filed for seats on Coal Grove Village Council — Andy Holmes, Bill Moore, Gregory Massie, Jay Sherman, Kimberly McKnight and David Bush.
Two candidates have filed for four open seats on Hanging Rock Village Council — David Hopper and Tim Dickens.
Eight candidates have filed for four seats on Athalia Village Council. They are Jason A. Chapman, Meredith Johnson, Alexandria Swiger, Jessica Burd, Joe A. Webb, Eric J. Webb, Roger D. Cains and E. Denise Breen.
Nate Adkins, Bobby Hamlin, Ron Saunders and Jeanne L. Harmon have filed for two seats on the Chesapeake School Board. Kyle Webb has filed for an unexpired term on the board.
Jamie Murphy, Brady R. Harrison and Debra Drummond filed for three seats on the Dawson-Bryant School Board.
Jeff Burnett, Gary Sowards, Martin Appleton and Matt Ward filed for three seats on the Fairland School Board.
Kevin Hacker, Rae Ann Witt and Ralph Huff filed for two seats on the Ironton School Board.
Kimberly Clark, Dennis Hankins and Phillip Bailey filed for two seats on the Rock Hill School Board.
Josh Parker, Tifanie Arbogast and Austin Johnson filed for two seats on the South Point School Board.
Uriah Cade, Tammie Myers, Derek K. Wilson, Josh Saunders and Stephanie D. Brown filed for three seats on the Symmes Valley School Board.
Carla Salyer, Ray Malone and Phil Carpenter filed for three seats on the Lawrence County Educational Service Center.
Several tax levies also are on the ballot. They include Rome Township seeking a one-mill fire levy, while Proctorville residents will vote on a current expenses and fore levy. Upper Township residents will vote on a one-mill fire levy renewal, Fayette Township residents will vote on a two-mill fire levy renewal, Chesapeake residents will vote on a 1.5-mill renewal levy, and Perry Township residents will vote on a one-mill fire levy.
Meanwhile, all county voters will get the chance to vote on a half-mill levy renewal.
In Aid Township, Brian Pancake and George Gabriel Patterson have filed as township trustees.
In Decatur Township, Tim Boggs, Ronnie Cox and Tim Blagg have filed for two seats on the township board of trustees.
In Elizabeth Township, George Mullins, Rickey Cox and Sadie Sparks have filed for two seats as trustee, while Kathy Bamer has filed as fiscal officer.
In Fayette Township, Mike Finley, Mike Jones and Tim McMaster have filed for two seats as trustees.
In Hamilton Township, Bob Blankenship and Forrest E. Kerns Jr. filed as trustees.
In Lawrence Township, Larry Pernestti and Mark Harper filed as trustees.
In Mason Township, Stephen S. Colegrove and Jeff Estep filed as trustees.
In Perry Township, Bobby Blankenship, George D. Rowe, William Nance, Scott M. Black, Teresa Waller Lawless and Ron Meadows filed for two trustee seats.
In Rome Township, Mark Bailey, Brian Pinderman and Chancie Love filed for two seats as trustees.
In Symmes Township, Sammy Mitchell and Ronald Hatfield filed as trustees.
In Union Township, Cole Webb and Jason Forbush filed as trustees.
In Upper Township, Randall Wise, Michael McDaniels, Tony Sites, Ralph Waller and David Rowe filed for two seats as trustees.
In Washington Township, Jerry Kelly and Mike Freeman filed as trustees, while Douglas Dickens filed for an unexpired term on the board.
In Windsor Township, Norman Humphrey and Nick Catalogna filed for trustees.