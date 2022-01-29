IRONTON — Lawrence County grand juries in January and December returned more than 30 indictments, primarily in drug possession cases that will end in treatment rather than jail time.
Jessi L. Hanes, 25, of County Road 1, South Point, was charged with aggravated trafficking in meth and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
Karen N. Neff, 38, of Private Drive 4975, Proctorville, was charged with failure to appear.
Derrick A. Pennington, 38, of County Road 15, South Point, was charged with aggravated possession of meth, possession of marijuana and grand theft.
Austin L. Null, 22, of Township Road 343, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Ellen C. Miller, 42, of Township Road 1403, South Point, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Kristopher D. Osborne, 44, of the 2600 block of Wilson Street, Huntington, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Kelly G. Doss, 29, of Gary Malone Street, South Point, was charged with trespass in a habitation.
Charles R. Johnson, 32, of County Road 57, South Point, was charged with aggravated possession of meth and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Zachary A. Holder, 27, of Brubaker Drive, South Point, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs.
Ashley Renee Armes, 32, of Ponderosa Court, Ashland, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of meth.
Lyle R. Keeney, 42, of Township Road 1273, Chesapeake, was charged with failure to appear.
Charles A. May, 42, of Township Road 1995, South Point, was charged with improper handling of a firearm.
Lowell F. Ratliff Jr., 39, of the 700 block of Vernon Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Ronald E. Johnson, 43, of Private Drive 330, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth, theft, resisting arrest and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Stephen M. Somon, 48, of the 300 block of South 2nd Street, Ironton, was charged with assault, theft and resisting arrest.
Carol F. Banfield, 61, of the 800 block of Mastin Avenue, Ironton, was charged with the aggravated possession of meth and aggravated possession of drugs.
David Edward Artis, 31, of the 500 block of Lane Street, Ironton, was charged with the aggravated possession of meth.
Brittany D. Dereno, 31, of Columbus, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Dylan M. Slone, 26, of County Road 15, Chesapeake, was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Cindra M. Sang-Terry, 32, of the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue, Huntington, was charged with vandalism of a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office cruiser.
Kawanie Masi Jefferson, 49, of Detroit, was charged with obstructing justice.
John F. Smith, 40, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was charged with failure to appear.
James R. Fisher, 39, of Rowe Street, Coal Grove, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Bobby Cantrell, 38, of the 400 block of 30th Street, Ashland, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Ricky E. Stevens, 39, of Ohio River Road, Huntington, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Charles M. London, 29, of County Road 144, South Point, was charged with possession of heroin.
Ricky J. Morgan, 66, of Township Road 385, Ironton, was charged with possession of heroin.
Donald L. Sisler Jr., 32, of County Road 22, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Jennifer Ann Bennett, 47, of North High Street, Huntington, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs.
Michelle L. Kinder, 30, of the 200 block of 16th Street, Ashland, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Shane M. Lewis, 32, of Clements Drive, Ashland, was charged with receiving stolen property and breaking and entering.
Steven A. Smith Jr., 35, of Franklin Furnace, was charged with aggravated possession of meth and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Randall L. Wilson, 45, of Ohio Furnace Road, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Jeanette C. Boyd, 34, of Township Road 1214, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Robert B. Furnish IV, 34, of the 200 block of Mastin Avenue, Ironton, was charged with possession of heroin.
David M. Jenkins, 47, Private Drive 268, South Point, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.