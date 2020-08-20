CHARLESTON — Dr. Deborah Birx, the response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, visited West Virginia on Wednesday for a roundtable discussion with state officials and community leaders on the Mountain State’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While news media were not allowed to attend the discussion, Birx said she heard a number of things that made her happy with the state’s actions amid the pandemic.
“We really wanted to hear how West Virginia got it right and continues to get it right,” Birx said. “And I think what I’ve been convinced is, it’s really a partnership and teamwork coming together to create self-sufficiency through innovation.”
Birx commended West Virginians for complying with the statewide mask mandate more than she’s seen in some other states. She said she is most impressed by West Virginia’s color-coded system for school to resume, which she said will be sent to every governor in the nation as an example of “what can be done and implemented” when it comes to transitioning students back into schools.